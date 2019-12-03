Scarlett Johansson Suits up Again for Marvel Phase 4 in Black Widow Teaser

After her heroic end in Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson has suited up again for Marvel's phase 4 in Black Widow.

A decade ago, Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man teamed up with a skilled assassin Natasha Romanoff to bring down the threats of Marvel Cinematic Universe, but little was known about her. Now, in 2020 she gets her first stand-alone film Black Widow, unleashing her past and her journey of becoming an Avenger.

The first teaser of the film was released on Tuesday. Cate Shortland's directorial is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Post the war, she finds herself alone and is forced to confront her past. Trying to run away from it and accepting her present, she says, "I used to have nothing. And then I got this job, this family. But nothing lasts forever.”

In over two-minute-long video, the audience is introduced to new characters of Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. While they are competing amongst themselves, they respect each other's skills. Without giving away many details, Natasha hints that there is some "unfinished business," and "We have to go back to where it all started."

In the teaser, we are also introduced to David Harbour's character Red Guardian. In the comics, Red Guardian is a counterpart of Captain America from the Soviet side, who holds history with Romanoff. Robert Downey Jr is also expected to be a part of the film.

Black Widow will release in India on April 30, 2020 -- a day before its release in the US. Marvel Studios' Black Widow will open in India in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

You can watch the teaser here:

