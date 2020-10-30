Scarlett Johansson Ties the Knot with Colin Jost in a Private Ceremony

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has married comedian Colin Jost in a hush-hush ceremony. Earlier in May, the two had got engaged after being in a relationship for two years. They made their public debut as a couple in November 2017.

The actress and the Saturday Night Live star tied the knot over the weekend "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones," according to a post from Meals on Wheels, which broke the news, saying it was the couple's "wedding wish" to call attention to the charity.

We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend! Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for #MealsOnWheels. You can donate here to celebrate the happy couple: https://t.co/JgM2Xxtm2H https://t.co/cuqI3Zj1Ow — Meals on Wheels (@_MealsOnWheels) October 29, 2020

The wedding event was a private affair and guests adhered to strict Covid-19 guidelines. This is Scarlett's third wedding. Before marrying Colin, she was wed to actor Ryan Reynolds (September 2008 to December 2010) and to French businessman Romain Dauriac (divorced September 2017). She and Romain share a six-year-old daughter named Rose.

Meanwhile, this is Colin's first wedding.

On the work front, Scarlett will the see the release of her highly anticipated Marvel Studios film Black Widow. The Hollywood actioner is directed by Cate Shortland and co-stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. It slated to open in May 2021.