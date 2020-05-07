MOVIES

Scarlett Johansson to Margot Robbie, Hollywood Actresses Have an Epic Virtual Fight

(L to R) Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie

An action-packed video featuring Hollywood A-list stars and stuntwomen is going viral on social media. Check it out.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
While we quarantine at our homes, celebrities are making sure that not one moment of ours goes by dull. Now, a video has surfaced on social media which shows Hollywood's A-list stars getting into a virtual fight with each other. Not just celebrities, the clip also features stuntwomen and seeing them come together for this video is truly epic.

Hollywood actresses, who have been associated with action films, like Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore (Charlie's Angels), Rosario Dawson (Zombieland: Double Tap), Halle Berry (John Wick: Parabellum), Kaitlin Olson, Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Daryl Hannah (Kill Bill 2), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Scarlett Johansson (Avengers) and Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad) make killer appearances in the video which also includes many Hollywood stuntwomen.

From flying kicks, to gut punches to knock out blows, these ladies do all to make you feel the pain. The video has gone viral and is being liked and shared by many on social media. Check it out.

