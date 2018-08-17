GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Scarlett Johansson Tops Forbes Highest Paid Actresses List

Take a look at the highest paid actresses list released by Forbes. Scarlett Johansson topped the list with earnings of whopping $40 million.

Reuters

Updated:August 17, 2018, 11:54 PM IST
Scarlett Johansson Tops Forbes Highest Paid Actresses List
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson broke all records and topped the list with earnings of $40 million. (Image: Reuters)
[caption id="attachment_1848389" align="alignnone" width="875"]Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson broke all records and topped the list with earnings of $40 million. (Image: Reuters) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson broke all records and topped the list with earnings of $40 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1848403" align="alignnone" width="875"]Angelina Jolie secured the second spot with an earnings of $28 million. (Image: Reuters) Angelina Jolie secured the second spot with earnings of $28 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1848387" align="alignnone" width="875"]Followed by popular sitcom Friends, actress Jennifer Aniston grabbed the third slot with $19.5 million earnings. (Image: Reuters) Followed by popular sitcom Friends, actress Jennifer Aniston grabbed the third slot with $19.5 million earnings. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1848393" align="alignnone" width="875"]Jennifer Lawrence - $18 million. (Image: Reuters) Jennifer Lawrence - $18 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1848399" align="alignnone" width="875"]Reese Witherspoon - $16.5 million. (Image: Reuters) Reese Witherspoon - $16.5 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1848395" align="alignnone" width="875"]Mila Kunis - $16 million. (Image: Reuters) Mila Kunis - $16 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1848401" align="alignnone" width="875"]Julia Roberts - $13 million.(Image: Reuters) Julia Roberts - $13 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1848385" align="alignnone" width="875"]Cate Blanchett - $12.5 million. (Image: Reuters) Cate Blanchett - $12.5 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1848397" align="alignnone" width="875"]Melissa McCarthy - $12 million. (Image: Reuters) Melissa McCarthy - $12 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1848405" align="alignnone" width="875"]Gal Gadot rounded of the top ten list of Highest paid actresses list with $10 million. (Image: Reuters) Gal Gadot rounded off the top ten list of Highest paid actresses list with $10 million. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

