Scarlett Johansson Tops Forbes List of the Highest-paid Actresses Second Year in a Row
Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherpoon, Nicole Kidman and others appear in the Forbes list of highest paid female actors.
American actress and singer Scarlett Johansson. (Image: Reuters)
"Lucy" star Scarlett Johansson has topped the "Forbes" list of the highest-paid actresses for the second time, beating names like Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherpoon and Nicole Kidman among others.
According to "forbes.com", Johansson earned top spot with an earning of $56 million (approx Rs 402.01 crore).
According to the portal, the actress, who is popular for her character Black Widow in the "Avengers" universe, raked in a lot of "Marvel money, like an eight-figure check for her upcoming 'Black Widow' film and an impressive back-end payment of about $35 million for the $2.8 billion-grossing "Avengers: Endgame".
The second spot is taken by Sophia Veragara, who has $44.1 million (approx Rs 316.58 crore), at the third position is Reese witherspoon with $35 million.
Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston have secured the fourth and fifth position in the list with $34 million (approx Rs 244.07 crore) and $28 million (approx Rs 201 crore) respectively.
Kaley Cuoco Elisabeth Moss Margot Robbie Charlize Theron and Ellen Pompeo have been named in the list too.
Here's the list of the world's highest-paid actresses of 2019:
1. Scarlett Johansson: Earnings: $56 million
2. Sofia Vergara: Earnings: $44.1 million
3. Reese Witherspoon: Earnings: $35 million
4. Nicole Kidman: Earnings: $34 million
5. Jennifer Aniston: Earnings: $28 million
6. Kaley Cuoco: Earnings: $25 million
7. Elisabeth Moss: Earnings: $24 million
8. Margot Robbie: Earnings: $23.5 million
9. Charlize Theron: Earnings: $23 million
10. Ellen Pompeo: Earnings: $22 million
