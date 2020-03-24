Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Post-Credit Scenes Leaked: Report

Around this time last year, fans were busy compiling a list of good and bad in Marvel's biggest release till date, Avengers: Endgame. While lengthy emotional posts were written in praises of Tony Stark's sacrifice as Iron Man in the film, Marvel Cinematic Universe was under fire for downplaying Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) character and not paying due credit to Black Widow for giving up her life.

Amid major hype, fans were waiting with bated breath for the release of Black Widow. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the world, the film's release has been pushed indefinitely.

However, leaks and fan theories around the action film have started turning up on the internet.

(You are being warned, beyond this there may be potential spoilers from the upcoming Marvel film, Black Widow.)

As per reports, the details of the post-credit scene of the film have surfaced online. Reportedly, the post-credit will features Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in the present standing beside Natasha’s grave with his kids. If the reported leak turns out to be true, the scene will confirm the exit of Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame and will also give the much needed closure its fans have been asking for from a long time.

There is said to be another mid-credit scene as well in Black Widow, which could be a major plot twist in the storyline. It is reported that the mid-credits scene will reveal that Yelena Belova was working with all along Taskmaster. If it turns out to be true, the scene's implication could impact all of Marvel’s Phase Four films.

While there is no confirmation if these reports are true or not, they do seem to have introduced interesting plot points going ahead in the superhero universe of films.

