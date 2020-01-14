Take the pledge to vote

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Special Look Sheds Light on Romanoff Family, Villain Taskmaster

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Special Look sheds light on Romanoff's family, Widows around the world and the prime villain of the film, Taskmaster.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Special Look Sheds Light on Romanoff Family, Villain Taskmaster
Black Widow may have met her fate in Avengers: Endgame, but there's much more to the know about Natasha Romanoff. The Russian assassin is one of the most loved superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and with its stand-alone film, fresh details about the character will surface.

On Tuesday, Marvel and Disney Studios released a special look of the film. With more number of enemies, the 90-second long video sheds light on Romanoff's family, Widows around the world and the prime villain of the film, Taskmaster.

The video opens with Scarlett Johansson as Natasha conversing with Florence Pugh, who is making her MCU debut as Yelena Belova. The two seem to have a complicated relationship as they address each other as 'sister' and appear to be both rivals and ally. Natasha tells Yelena that she's on a run and is doing good by being more than just a 'trained killer'.

After some bike chasing and action sequences, Natasha mentions they have some unfinished business and the two are joined by Stranger Things' David Harbour, who is portraying the role of Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian.

Next is a family reunion, spotlighting people who were apparently from Black Widow’s past and the ones she left behind before joining S.H.I.E.L.D. One also gets to see Rachel Weisz as Melina, and O-T Fagbenle as a character named Mason. Towards the end of the video, fans also get a first good look at the villain, Taskmaster.

While plot details of the film are under wraps, it was revealed that Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Kickstarting the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow hits theaters on May 1. You can watch the special look below.

