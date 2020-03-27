MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Scarlett Johansson's Daughter to Be 'Flower Girl' At Her Wedding

Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Image: AP)

Johansson and Jost engaged last May after dating for two years. The couple has often been seen spending time with Johansson's five-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband, journalist Romain Dauriac.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says she is looking forward to seeing her daughter Rose 'in a flower girl dress' at her upcoming wedding with Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost.

Johansson and Jost engaged last May after dating for two years.

The couple has often been seen spending time with Johansson's five-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband, journalist Romain Dauriac.

The Jojo Rabbit actor said she tries to instill values in Rose such as reducing food waste and be more environment friendly, reported People magazine.

"It's hard, especially because my daughter is only five, so her world is so small. I think reminding her of how other people live and how her actions impact others is where to begin.

"Kids are aware of their own waste now and how to conserve and recycle. She sometimes will say things like, 'We can't use plastic straws'. I didn't even teach her that!" Johansson said.

