Scary Situation But Have To Work For Money, Says Shubharambh Actor Akshit Sukhija

Actor Akshit Sukhija, who plays the role of Raja Reshammiya on TV show Shubharambh, talks about the impact of lockdown on actors and the resumption of shootings for serials with new guidelines.

He says, "It has been three months that we are without work. Many shows have been shelved. The story flow of the shows, the TRPs, all is lost."

"People are losing their jobs, shows are being shelved. So, no matter how scary the current situation is, we have to start working. For next 5-6 months, I don’t think that any new show will be launched, so the ones, who already are a part of some show at least have work. It will be very difficult for them who were struggling or giving auditions," adds Akshit.

With a series of new guidelines, Maharashtra Government has permitted the entertainment industry for the resumption of shooting.

Akshit says, "We won’t be having make-up and hairstylist on the sets now. I don’t know if the production will come-up with an alternative to it or not. It will be difficult doing our own make-up and styling. As only 33% of production is allowed, the production work will be getting slow. Directors, artists everyone will face problems. But, we can’t wait for another 2-3 months to get back to work as savings are getting over."

The actor says it is not safe to return to the sets but they have to start working. "I will be taking personal precautions like wearing mask, using sanitizer, carrying my own water bottle and bed sheets on the set. We will request them to give us our own chairs."

"I have spent 100% of my time with my parents. I have watched a lot of series, which will help me in my acting," he concludes.

Follow @News18Movies for more