Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Scary, Smart and Subverting: Annabelle Comes Home Receives Love from Fans

'Annabelle Comes Home' will release in India on June 28. Early fan reviews have pegged the film as a worthy spin-off to 'The Conjuring' franchise.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Scary, Smart and Subverting: Annabelle Comes Home Receives Love from Fans
Still from Annabelle-Comes-Home, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Supernatural horror saw a change in treatment (practical effects and creepy surprises) with James Wan's The Conjuring (2013) and since then the universe of films created by the young master of horror has been looked upto by fans for their dose of thrills and shivers. After the underwhelming spin-off The Nun, featuring scream queen Taissa Farmiga, comes Anabelle Comes Home and the early reviews of the scary world of dolls, demonic spirits and cursed artefacts has been pegged as a worthy spin-off to The Conjuring franchise at last, which now stands at a stong USD 1.5 billion.

Anabelle Comes Home is a sequel to Anabelle (2014) and Anabelle: Creation (2017), as it also brings in paranormal investigators of The Conjuring, Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) while the plot majorly focuses on their daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace).

Reacting to Anabelle Comes Home, one fan wrote on Twitter, "Bravo #AnabelleComesHome for solidifying the Conjouring universe as the horror franchise we deserve with its next-level world building and "bet you didn't see that coming" scares. They're smart, and naturally avoid being formulaic, all while subverting your expectations (sic)," while another one simply wrote, "Oh #anabellecomeshome was pretty damn good (sic)."

See fans' reactions to the sixth instalment in the horror franchise, Anabelle Comes Home, here.

The film is directed by Gary Dauberman, who is making his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home. His horror filmography, where he has served as a screenwriter, includes Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, IT and The Nun. The film is produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman) and horror veteran James Wan. Annabelle Comes Home will release on June 28.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram