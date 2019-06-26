Scary, Smart and Subverting: Annabelle Comes Home Receives Love from Fans

Supernatural horror saw a change in treatment (practical effects and creepy surprises) with James Wan's The Conjuring (2013) and since then the universe of films created by the young master of horror has been looked upto by fans for their dose of thrills and shivers. After the underwhelming spin-off The Nun, featuring scream queen Taissa Farmiga, comes Anabelle Comes Home and the early reviews of the scary world of dolls, demonic spirits and cursed artefacts has been pegged as a worthy spin-off to The Conjuring franchise at last, which now stands at a stong USD 1.5 billion.

Anabelle Comes Home is a sequel to Anabelle (2014) and Anabelle: Creation (2017), as it also brings in paranormal investigators of The Conjuring, Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) while the plot majorly focuses on their daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace).

Reacting to Anabelle Comes Home, one fan wrote on Twitter, "Bravo #AnabelleComesHome for solidifying the Conjouring universe as the horror franchise we deserve with its next-level world building and "bet you didn't see that coming" scares. They're smart, and naturally avoid being formulaic, all while subverting your expectations (sic)," while another one simply wrote, "Oh #anabellecomeshome was pretty damn good (sic)."

Bravo #AnabelleComesHome for solidifying the Conjouring universe as the horror franchise we deserve with its next-level world building and "bet you didn't see that coming" scares. They're smart, and naturally avoid being formulaic, all while subverting your expectations. pic.twitter.com/gO9INntJvB — Daniel Jerome 🇭🇹 (@ThatHashtagBSG) June 21, 2019

Oh #anabellecomeshome was pretty damn good — chrxs (@superboichris) June 25, 2019

Okay but like #anabellecomeshome had one specific jump scare that got me so good I got a toe cramp...... 😭😂 — ॐ (@__tifffff) June 26, 2019

#anabellecomeshome is the most straight forward film of #theconjuring franchise plot-wise and chuck fill of suprises and some great new additions i can’t wait to see expanded on in future films. Great practical effects as usual. Just visually beautiful. pic.twitter.com/E6isdh94Zh — Box of Wolves (@BOXOFWOLVES) June 25, 2019

Saw #anabellecomeshome. A good balance between creepy and funny. Wondering what else they’re going to come up with? — Jerry-ville (@jerryzapata) June 26, 2019

#anabellecomeshome was pretty good. I liked it 👍 — nene (@arxonena) June 26, 2019

The film is directed by Gary Dauberman, who is making his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home. His horror filmography, where he has served as a screenwriter, includes Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, IT and The Nun. The film is produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman) and horror veteran James Wan. Annabelle Comes Home will release on June 28.

