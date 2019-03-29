English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Teaser: Horror Creeps in Under the Skin in Del Toro's Film
Famed children's book series 'Scary stories to Tell in the Dark' has been adapted for the theatres by filmmakers Guillermo Del Toro and Andre Ovredal.
Famed children's book series 'Scary stories to Tell in the Dark' has been adapted for the theatres by filmmakers Guillermo Del Toro and Andre Ovredal.
Loading...
Alvin Schwartz's children's horror book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is getting a film treatment, which is helmed by director Andre Ovredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe) and produced by Academy award winning writer-director Guillermo del Toro. Del Toro also has the story credit in the film. The book series takes inspiration from folklore and urban legends for its scares and the makers have released a teaser trailer for the same.
The one-and-half-minute clip opens in an atmospheric small town, as the eerie voice over of Sarah Bellows, whose mystery is at the centre of the plot, initiates us into the horror that is to follow. A group of teenagers are investigating the mystery of Sarah, a tortured young girl, living on the obscure end of town.
Upon discovering Sarah's writings, the kids find themselves being troubled by disfigured monsters and spirits that Sarah mentions about. In one scenes especially, that comes towards the end, the horror really gets under the skin, quite literally, as an insect starts to claw its way out of one of the character's faces. What also grabs attention and adds to the discomfort is the creative cinematography by Roman Osin, Andre's collaborator from The Autopsy of Jane Doe.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark features Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn in lead roles and is set to release on August 9.
Watch Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
The one-and-half-minute clip opens in an atmospheric small town, as the eerie voice over of Sarah Bellows, whose mystery is at the centre of the plot, initiates us into the horror that is to follow. A group of teenagers are investigating the mystery of Sarah, a tortured young girl, living on the obscure end of town.
Upon discovering Sarah's writings, the kids find themselves being troubled by disfigured monsters and spirits that Sarah mentions about. In one scenes especially, that comes towards the end, the horror really gets under the skin, quite literally, as an insect starts to claw its way out of one of the character's faces. What also grabs attention and adds to the discomfort is the creative cinematography by Roman Osin, Andre's collaborator from The Autopsy of Jane Doe.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark features Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn in lead roles and is set to release on August 9.
Watch Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results