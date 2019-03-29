LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Teaser: Horror Creeps in Under the Skin in Del Toro's Film
Famed children's book series 'Scary stories to Tell in the Dark' has been adapted for the theatres by filmmakers Guillermo Del Toro and Andre Ovredal.
Alvin Schwartz's children's horror book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is getting a film treatment, which is helmed by director Andre Ovredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe) and produced by Academy award winning writer-director Guillermo del Toro. Del Toro also has the story credit in the film. The book series takes inspiration from folklore and urban legends for its scares and the makers have released a teaser trailer for the same.

The one-and-half-minute clip opens in an atmospheric small town, as the eerie voice over of Sarah Bellows, whose mystery is at the centre of the plot, initiates us into the horror that is to follow. A group of teenagers are investigating the mystery of Sarah, a tortured young girl, living on the obscure end of town.

Upon discovering Sarah's writings, the kids find themselves being troubled by disfigured monsters and spirits that Sarah mentions about. In one scenes especially, that comes towards the end, the horror really gets under the skin, quite literally, as an insect starts to claw its way out of one of the character's faces. What also grabs attention and adds to the discomfort is the creative cinematography by Roman Osin, Andre's collaborator from The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark features Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn in lead roles and is set to release on August 9.

Watch Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark trailer here:



