Scenes from Vijay’s Master Leaked Online, Makers Urge Fans to Not Share the Video Clips

Slated to release on January 13, Vijay’s much-awaited film Master has been leaked on the internet. Reportedly, the scenes were recorded during a screening for the distributors of the film.

Several scenes from the film are circulating on social media, including the introduction scene from the film. Amidst the chaos, the director of the film Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer XB Film Creators have requested people not to share the leaked clips on the internet.

Lokesh said that it has been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring the film to the audiences. He added that they hope the viewers will enjoy the film in theatres. The filmmaker also said that the film is ‘all yours’ after a wait of one more day.

Dear allIt's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Apart from Lokesh, others involved with the film are also requesting netizens to not watch and share video clips from the movie scenes. They have also appealed to the fans to report the leaked videos so that they can block such links. Fans can report the links of leaked movie scenes from Master on the email address, report@blockxpiracy.com.

So far, Vijay has not made any statement on the fiasco that has happened just a couple of days before the release of the film.

It was announced a few days ago that the film will be released in theatres in Tamil Nadu. The state government has allowed 100 percent occupancy in the theatres of the state after Vijay and actor Simbu requested the support of the government in the release of their films. Simbu’s Eeswaran will release a day after the release of Vijay’s Master, on January 14.

The decision was met with scepticism by many on social media. A resident doctor also wrote an open letter to the CM, Vijay and Simbu explaining that the situation might worsen because of the new order.

Initially, the film was supposed to be released in 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date was moved to 2021.