'Schitt’s Creek' Star Daniel Levy Schools Comedy Central India on Inclusivity as Channel Censors Kissing Scene Between Men

Actor and comedian Daniel Levy, who is the creator of the Emmy-winning show Schitt’s Creek, has lashed out at Comedy Central India for censoring a kissing scene between two male characters on the show.

Taking to Twitter, the actor pointed out that the scene where two men kiss has been edited out of the clip shared by Comedy Central India.

Quoting the tweet, which was originally posted in March 2019, he said, “You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity (sic).”

Levy also added that they are making a harmful statement by censoring the scene of gay intimacy. He ended the tweet with the hashtag #loveislove.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

Some people mistakenly started criticising Comedy Central in the comments so Levy put out another tweet to clarify that the channel Comedy Central in the USA has not censored the content of the show but it is about the Indian channel.

I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time. ✌🏼🙃 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

Many people lambasted Comedy Central India for cutting out the kissing scene of men from the show.

Expressing their support to Levy and the show, Comedy Central commented with a GIF of David Rose (Levy’s character) kissing Ted Mullens played by Dustin Milligan.

Commenters started tagging the handle of Comedy Central India and expressed their disappointment at the censorship imposed by them.

Schitt’s Creek is an award-winning show which ran on CBC and Pop TV between 2015 to 2020. The show is about a wealthy family which goes bankrupt and a small town called Schitt’s Creek, which the father had bought for his son as a joke many years earlier, remained their only asset.

The show won the GLAAD Media Award once for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community. It has also set a record for winning the highest number of Emmy awards in a single season for a comedy series.