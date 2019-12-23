School Kids Enjoy Dancing with Shah Rukh Khan at AbRam’s Annual Day Function

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's school had its annual day celebrations over the weekend. The star-studded event was attended by a number of celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan who had come to support their daughter Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Gauri Khan, SRK and others. Parents and families came to cheer for the children who participated in the celebrations.

Now, a video of SRK and his youngest AbRam has gone viral on social media where the two can be seen shaking a leg at the event. The youngster is seen performing with his classmates at the annual day event.

The little kids are amazing! The big kid is just too precious 😍#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/XDFtNazcUE — Lina 🇮🇹 (@KingdomKhan4evr) December 22, 2019

In a video shared from the event, one can see the Badshaah of Bollywood dancing for a bit with the senior students to the song 'Ye Jawani Hai Deewani.' The video also shows Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in attendance.

According to a report, other stars who were present there for their children included Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta with their daughter Daira, Karisma Kapoor with son Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Amitabh Bachchan had on Sunday, shared a video of his granddaughter Aaradhya delivering a monologue at the function. The video shows Aaradhya speaking about being a girl who is “the dream of a new age”. Sharing the video, the veteran wrote, “the proudest moment and voice .. of the girl child .. of Aaradhya , my own ..”

the proudest moment and voice .. of the girl child .. of Aaradhya , my own .. https://t.co/Gsa9gBIgBA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019

