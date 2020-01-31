Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Schoolgirls on Bus Sing Dheeme Dheeme Aloud as They Spot Kartik Aaryan, Watch Video

If you thought Kartik Aaryan's dance steps on 'Dheeme Dheeme' were popular in 2019, here's a video of bus full of schoolgirls singing the song as he arrives near them in his car.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
Schoolgirls on Bus Sing Dheeme Dheeme Aloud as They Spot Kartik Aaryan, Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan saw another successful year in 2019 with the release of Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh and has now cemented his place in the hearts of young fans. Recently, Kartik, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, was driving around in Mumbai when his car had to stop besides a bus full of young schoolgirls. As they spotted Kartik driving by them, the young fans on board the bus burst into an impromptu rendition of Kartik's hit track from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dheeme Dheeme.

Kartik was riding his new BMW Beetle car in Mumbai as his vehicle had to stop because of traffic. A school bus was driving alongside and the children easily spotted that it was Kartik who was travelling besides them. Seeing him, they started singing Dheeme Dheeme aloud while they were at a standstill on the busy Mumbai street together. Kartik was seemingly overwhelmed by the sweet gesture on his young fans' behalf and could not help but smile and wave at them. He even took out his mobile phone to capture the moment.

This is not the first time that Kartik has been flooded with fan love. Recently, at a promotional event for Love Aaj Kal, releasing February 14, fans mobbed Kartik as he stood up on a car's hood and responded graciously to fan affection. Meanwhile, check out the video of Kartik's young fans singing Dheeme Dheeme for him below:

