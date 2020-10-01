Sci-fi A Prism Through Which I Examine Existential Questions: Arati Kadav On Cargo'

New Delhi: Debutante director Arati Kadav says her film Cargo, which has been praised for ingeniously marrying science-fiction with Indian mythology, was her attempt to arrive at some understanding about the existential questions that have bothered her for a long time. A software engineer-turned-filmmaker, Kadav struggled for years to get her film off the ground and all the critical-acclaim coming her way has given the director hope about continuing her journey in the sci-fi genre, an area that remains neglected in Indian cinema.

Kadav, who is a self-confessed science-fiction nerd consuming all kinds of literature related to the genre, said the film will appeal to everyone who has ever pondered over questions related to life. I keep thinking about questions like What is the meaning of life? Is there a purpose?’ These are the things that have obsessed me for years. Science-fiction acts like a prism through which you can look at life and examine what is valuable because as a civilisation, we are always told what we should value…

It’s not like I have a solution for it but I keep toying with these ideas to arrive at something that will, hopefully, impart some meaning to me, Kadav told .