Scientist Nambi Narayanan Says Madhavan was Chosen to Tell His Story Because He's an Engineer Himself

ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whom R Madhavan’s upcoming directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based, recently revealed the reason behind choosing the actor to direct his life story.

The film’s trailer was recently showcased at Expo 2022 Dubai where it received positive response from the audience. Commenting on collaborating with Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan said, “I wanted someone who really understood what it means to be an engineer. Since Madhavan is an engineer himself, it made telling him my story that much easier."

“When I was explaining to him about how I saved APJ Abdul Kalam’s life, he immediately got what I meant when I explained the imbalance in atmospheric pressure. So, he naturally was the perfect choice", he added.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which follows the life of Nambi Narayanan, who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal, stars R Madhavan as the lead along with an ensemble of Simran, Rajat Kapoor, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar.

The movie will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in parts of India, Georgia, Russia, France.

(With IANS inputs)

