Scooter Braun Checked into Mental Health Facility Before Split with Wife Yael Cohen

American music executive Scooter Braun had to check into an intense psycho-spiritual retreat a few months before he separated from his wife Yael Cohen Braun. Braun manages pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and his company Ithaca Holdings has even merged with K-pop idol group BTS’ Label Owner HYBE this year.

As per a report shared by Page Six, Braun had checked into a seven-day Hoffman Process program to address his mental health. The 40-year-old recently appeared in a podcast episode with Jay Shetty where he talked about his deteriorating mental health and marriage. Braun told Shetty that he had some of the “darkest” thoughts of his life which prompted him to seek professional help. He told the former monk and life coach that he and his wife began to hear rumors that alleged his mental stability. However, things were affecting the businessman personally since he felt like he was not present in his life, and people around him who loved him were also hurt.

Braun and Yael, who have been married for seven years have separated, however the couple, who are parents to three kids, have no plans of divorce or ending their marriage, reported Page Six.

In the podcast, Braun also said that he was suffering from very dark thoughts where he ultimately said that he is not enough and that he should not be where he is. Braun confessed that he had never experienced such thoughts before which prompted him to sign up for the Hoffman Project the next day. Braun mentioned that he finally checked into the mental care facility after he thought of his wife and his kids. Braun told Shetty that he realised that he loves them more than himself and because of that he took that step.

Many celebrities have checked into the Hoffman Project earlier including Katy Perry, and Bieber.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here