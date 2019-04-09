English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scoring Third Consecutive Hit After Wonder Woman & Aquaman, DC Plans Shazam's Sequel
It's time for the second chapter of "Shazam!". Warner Bros studios has reportedly tapped "Shazam!" writer Henry Gayden to pen the DC superhero movie's sequel for DC and New Line.
Image courtesy: Shazam movie/ Twitter
It's time for the second chapter of "Shazam!". Warner Bros studios has reportedly tapped "Shazam!" writer Henry Gayden to pen the DC superhero movie's sequel for DC and New Line. In the wake of the film's $53.5 million domestic bows over the weekend in the US, a sequel is officially in the works, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
Director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return for the follow-up.
The news comes days after the Zachary Levi-fronted film released on April 5. The DC film set up plenty of fodder for potential sequels, with surprise cameos setting the stage for more heroes in the universe and a mid-credits scene teasing a mysterious villain. Dwayne Johnson is also set to star in his own solo movie as the classic Shazam villain Black Adam. He will presumably face off against the hero at some point.
"Shazam!" also starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Michelle Borth and Djimon Hounsou, centres on teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who can transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi), and who faces off against the villainous Dr Sivana (Mark Strong) with the help of his foster brother.
With "Shazam!" minting USD 159.1 million worldwide, the studio has scored a third consecutive hit, after "Wonder Woman" (2017) and "Aquaman" (2018).
(With inputs from agencies)
