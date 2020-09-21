Scotland Yard Renews Appeal To Track Stolen James Bond Guns

London: Scotland Yard, probing a north London burglary in which five guns from James Bond films were stolen, on Monday renewed its appeal for witnesses after the release of fresh information on a TV show. Metropolitan Police were called to reports of the burglary at a house in Enfield on March 23, but the suspects were disturbed by neighbours and fled the scene before officers arrived.

They are believed to have jumped through an open window before fleeing in a silver vehicle. The detectives of Scotland Yard renewed their appeal following the release of new information on the BBC’s Crimewatch’ show.

Met Police officers carried out enquiries and established that the suspects had broken into the back of the premises and made off with five deactivated firearms, all of which had been used as props in various films of the hit franchise featuring the fictional spy James Bond. One of the firearms, the yellow-handed Llama pistol, was subsequently recovered by a member of the public in a field near Roydon Railway Station in Essex in April. But the remaining weapons remain missing.

It has now been six months since the burglary and only one of the firearms has been recovered. Sadly, this has been severely rusted due to being exposed to the elements outdoors and its integrity destroyed, said Detective Inspector Paul Ridley from the Met’s North Area CID who is investigating the burglary. “We now have images of a vehicle (silver Vauxhall Minerva) that was parked near to the scene of the crime and appears to be carrying out reconnaissance in the area.

In scenes reminiscent of a James Bond movie, you can even see the flash of a camera from the occupant engaged in the surveillance. I believe these individuals were involved in the crime, it was only a matter of minutes prior to the raid, he said. Ridley said the owner of the unique items is devastated, particularly in terms of the sentimental value as they were due to be showcased on display as part of a national exhibition.

The stolen weapons are described as One Beretta Cheetah’ Auto Pistol with serial number H02641Y, One Beretta Tomcat’ Auto pistol with serial number DAA264306, and One Llama 22 cal. with serial number 271915, all featured in Die Another Day’; One Walter PP with serial number 146872, featured in A View to a Kill’; and One Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum with serial number N60304, featured in Live & Let Die’. Ridley noted: The firearms which were stolen are very distinctive and will almost certainly be recognised by the public and anyone who is offered them for sale. Many of these items are very unique.

For example, the Magnum is the only one in the world ever made where the whole gun is finished in chrome. It has a six-and-a-half inch barrel and wood grips. The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill’ in a famous scene with Grace Jones who descends the Eiffel Tower on a parachute. The suspects are described as three white men with Eastern European accents, all wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

I would urge any members of the public that may have witnessed the suspects arriving and leaving, know where the firearms are now, or may have been offered these stolen items for sale, to come forward to my investigation team as a priority, added Detective Inspector Ridley in his appeal.