Scott Cooper To Write And Direct Limited Series 'Angels & Demons'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Scott Cooper will be tackling the upcoming limited series”Angels & Demons”. Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning St. Petersburg Times article by Thomas French, the project hails from Black Bear Television, reported Deadline.

Cooper, known for making films such as “Crazy Heart”, “Out of the Furnace” and “Hostiles”, will write and direct all the episodes of the series. Described as a “powerful and personal true crime drama”, the series examines the tragic murder of three women whose bodies were found floating in the shallow tidewaters of Tampa Bay.

Cooper will also executive produce the series while Tom French will serve as a consulting producer.