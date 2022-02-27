Scott Disick Spotted on Date With Kylie Jenner Lookalike Holly Scarfone from Too Hot to Handle

Reality star and entrepreneur Scott Disick was recently spotted dining with a Kylie Jenner lookalike - Too Hot to Handle season 3 cast member Holly Scarfone. The 38-year-old former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen leaving Nobu Malibu with Holly, 23, on Thursday, February 24, reported Daily Mail.

Scott wore a black puffer coat with matching black pants, sneakers and a baseball cap, while Holly donned a beige maxi dress, with black slip-on shoes, keeping her brown hair down in a loose, wavy style. After a meal of sushi and sashimi, which Holly shared a photo of on her Instagram Story, the two were seen hopping into an SUV together at the valet stand, reported E! online.

Holly has been in the news for her striking resemblance to Kylie Jenner, younger half-sister of Scott’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The Talentless founder and Kourtney share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. Kourtney is currently engaged to drummer Travis Barker.

Several comments on Holly’s Instagram account point out the similarities between her and Kylie Jenner. Under one picture that Holly posted on Tuesday, February 22, multiple users took to the comments section to point out the striking resemblance. “Kylie, is that you?" one fan wrote. “Has anyone ever told you that you look like Kylie?" another commented.

Scott has been seen out and about with multiple women after splitting from his most recent ex-girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, in September 2021 after nearly one year of dating. He was later was noticed hanging out with model and former off-again, on-again flame Bella Banos white vacationing in St. Barts with friends in December 2021. By January 2022, he was spotted on several date nights with another model — Hana Cross — with the two of them hitting his favorite spot, Nobu, once.

“Scott is dating around and getting back out there," the insider shared in November. “Now that Scott is single, he’s been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more."

