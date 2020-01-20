Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Brad Pitt to Avengers Endgame, Complete List of Winners

As Hollywood’s awards season began to shape up ahead of the Oscars next month, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern took home prizes at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Associated Press

Updated:January 20, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Brad Pitt to Avengers Endgame, Complete List of Winners
Image courtesy: Associated Press

As Hollywood’s awards season began to shape up ahead of the Oscars next month, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern took home prizes at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. Pitt won for his supporting role as a charming stunt man in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” while Dern was named best-supporting actress for playing a ruthless divorce lawyer in Netflix (NFLX.O) domestic drama “Marriage Story.” Both had also won Golden Globes earlier this month.

A partial list of winners at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

Film

Actress: Renée Zellwegger, “Judy”

Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Ensemble: “Parasite”

Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Stunt Ensemble: “Avengers: Endgame”

Television

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Comedy series ensemble: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Drama series ensemble: “The Crown”

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verson”

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

TV Stunt Ensemble: “Game of Thrones”

Life Achievement: Robert De Niro

