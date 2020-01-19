Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Screen Actors Guild Awards Could Offer Oscars Preview

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Here's all you need to know about the ceremony.

Associated Press

Updated:January 19, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Screen Actors Guild Awards Could Offer Oscars Preview
SAG Awards

Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win Sunday night at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, while the night’s top movie winner may offer a forecast of the Academy Awards.

Among the films vying for the screen actors’ top honor, best ensemble, are Oscar heavyweights “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and “The Irishman.” They are competing with “Parasite” (only the second foreign language nominee after “Life Is Beautiful,” which received a nod in 1999), “Jojo Rabbit” and “Bombshell.”

Because actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, their picks are closely watched. The last two years, the SAG ensemble winner has gone on to win best picture: “Green Book” last year and “The Shape of Water” in 2018. Two of this year’s top best-picture contenders at the Oscars — “Joker,” more of a one-man show, and “1917,” more acclaimed for its technical acumen — weren’t nominated for best ensemble.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Coming three weeks ahead of the Oscars, it will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards front-runners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern. Johansson is a nominee for both “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” as is Kidman for “Bombshell” and the HBO series “Big Little Lies.”

That show is one of the nominees for best drama series ensemble, along with “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Stranger Things.” Up for comedy series ensemble are “Barry,” “Fleabag,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek.” Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” also landed three nominations, for Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram