Screenplay of Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga To Be Part of Oscars Library

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a film with a heartwarming story that released to decent reviews last week, has now achieved a remarkable feat. The film's screenplay will become a part of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Library.The Academy has requested the makers of the film for a copy of the screenplay for the permanent Core Collection.Sonam Kapoor, who shared screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time in this film, said she is "overwhelmed" with the news. The film revolves around a same-sex relationship and shows the characters' struggles to find acceptance in the family and the society."It is my first movie with my father and also because it has a strong message that deserves to be told. I'm really happy that it was selected to be part of the Oscar library and I'm overwhelmed by the kind of love audiences have showered on the film," Sonam said in a statement.The materials in the Core Collection are made available for study only in reading room. The Academy's library prohibits any copying and circulation of the scripts.The library is open to all students, filmmakers and writers as well as those with general interests. Previously, the copies of Broken Horses and Sanju have been procured by The Academy's library.Also featuring Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao, the Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film has so far collected Rs 19 crores at the box office. Though it did moderately well in urban centres, the performance beyond metro cities was dismal.