Script Of Raajneeti 2 Is Ready But...: Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha’s popular web series, Aashram, has grabbed the headlines ever since it premiered two years ago. The first two seasons of the web series were extremely successful and now Aashram is set to return for a third instalment on the streaming platform MX Player on June 3.

The web series stars Bobby Deol in the lead role of a self-proclaimed godman, who hides his illicit activities in the garb of a popular cult. Aashram has received great reviews from critics and the audience has been able to connect with the show.

For the past couple of years, Prakash Jha was busy with season 3 of Aashram. But it looks like Prakash will start working on new projects soon. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Prakash Jha has opened up about the sequel to Raajneeti.

Jha confirmed that he had completed the script of Raajneeti 2, but hinted that he’s in two minds about going ahead.

“I like to explore new subjects. Raajneeti is one subject where there is another part, which has been written. But, you know, in the field of politics, so many changes (compared to when the script was written), so maybe, but I’m not too sure. There are new subjects I’ve been working on”, Jha was quoted as saying.

Prakash Jha has cultivated a huge fan base with blockbusters like Satyagraha, Gangaajal, Apaharan and Raajneeti. Jha made Jai Gangaajal as a sequel to his superhit movie, Gangaajal. Ever since the release of Jai Gangaajal, his fans have wanted to know if he will make a sequel to the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Raajneeti as well.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Raajneeti featured a stellar star cast of Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Rampal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.