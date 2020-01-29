Scripting of Ram Jethmalani Biopic in Final Stage, Says Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu, who will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang is all set to produce a biopic of legendary lawyer late Ram Jethmalani with wife and actress Soha Ali Khan.
Scripting of Ram Jethmalani Biopic in Final Stage: Kunal Kemmu
Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are co-producing a biopic of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, and Kunal reveals that the scripting of the film is in its final stage.
"We have almost finished scripting of the film. After this, we will start casting for the film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. We haven't approached anyone because we have now come close to the final draft of the script and we are yet to listen to it. It (casting of actors) will depend on which life period of Ram Jethmalani sir we show in the film. We have been discussing a lot of names but officially we haven't approached anyone," said Kunal, at an interaction with the media to promote his upcoming film Malang in Mumbai.
The Jethmalani biopic is co-produced by Soha and Kunal with seasoned producer Ronnie Screwvala. Does the couple have any other subjects in mind to produce films in future? "We started our production house because I was very much interested in the life of Ram Jethmalani saab, so when Soha and I met him, we wanted to create something on his life -- be it a show or a film. We met so many lawyers, and they were all talking so highly of him, the way we talk of superstar Salman Khan or Amitabh Bachchan," said Kunal.
He continued: "Both of us were intrigued by Mr. Ram Jethmalani when we saw his cases and interviews, so we went to him. He was kind enough to give us his life rights. Then, we talked it over with Ronnie Screwvala's production house and finally we had to open the production house for the film."
Kunal added that Soha and he don't have a specific vision as producers. "We didn't become producers to say that we have a vision to make many films, but we wanted to make this particular film. Let's see how it goes. Soha and I don't know much about production. We are actors and we know a bit about writing and direction, so we are learning at the moment. By the end of the whole process, if we really enjoy it, maybe we will want to produce more stuff," he said.
On the acting front, Kunal's new film, Mohit Suri's Malang, is set to release on February 7. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in pivotal roles along with Kunal.
