SD Burman Birth Anniversary: 5 Iconic Songs by the Singer and Composer

Sachin Dev Burman, popularly known as SD Burman, was one of the most celebrated music composers of yesteryear Bollywood. The songs composed by him are memorable and remain popular to this day.

Born in British India's Comilla in Bengal, Burman was active in the Hindi and Bengali film industry between 1932-1975. On the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary, let us take a look at some of the melodious Bollywood songs composed or sung by this musician who belonged to the Tripura royal family.

• Chal Ri Sajni Ab Kya Soche

The song composed by Burman and sung by Mukesh has been picturised on Dev Anand, Suchitra Sen and others from the 1960 black and white movie Bombai Ka Babu. This film is considered a music masterpiece because of this song and the other sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle — Deewana Mastana Hua Dil Jaane.

• Doli Mein Bithai Ke Kahar

Sung by SD Burman, this song was composed by Burman’s musician son RD Burman. It is from the 1972 movie Amar Prem starring renowned actress Sharmila Tagore and superstar Rajesh Khanna. This bard song is remembered for Burman’s voice.

• Teri Duniya Mein Jeene Se

Sung by Hemant Kumar and written by Sahir Ludhianvi, the song is from the 1955 film House No. 44. The black and white song from the movie is picturised on Dev Anand, who is seen working for a gangster and tries to leave that life after the leading lady Nimmo, played by Kalpana Kartik, urged him to do so.

• Jinhen Naaz Hai Hind Par

This song from Guru Dutt’s classic 1957 movie Pyaasa is a critical take on the state of the country. Sahir’s lyrics and Burman’s music have blended perfectly to produce this song which highlights the ills of the society. The movie Pyaasa has some of the most iconic songs like — Jaane Wo Kaise Log The and Sar Jo Tera Chakraye.

• Hothon Mein Aisi Baat

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh, this song 1967 movie Jewel Thief is a hit to this day. Composed by Burman and picturised on the iconic Waheeda Rahman and Dev Anand, this song is admired by music lovers.

On 1 October 2007, marking his 101st birth anniversary, the Indian Postal Service released a commemorative postage stamp, in Agartala, where an exhibition on his life and work was also inaugurated; the state government of Tripura also confers the yearly "Sachin Dev Burman Memorial Award" in music.