Sea and Sun Make Kiara Advani's Day a Memorable One, See Pic

It’s that time of year when people are switching from holiday mood back to work mode. Most celebrities’ social media feed is flooded with many envy-inducing end-of-year snippets from exotic getaways. Amid plenty of snapshots to feed your wanderlust voyeuristically, came Kiara Advani’s sun-kissed postcard. The actress virtually took fans into her vacay, which happened in an undisclosed location.

Kiara shared a special moment from a seaside outing as she jumped on the take-me-back bandwagon with a throwback taken during her time off on New Year’s. In her latest post, Kiara was seen enjoying a dip in the water. The snapshot perfectly captures Kiara’s lax soak under the bright sun. Adding a pun to the sea in the caption, the diva wrote, “Seas the day.”

Kiara’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul left an awestruck comment, “What a pic ya!” Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented under the post, “Wow.”

Kiara, who rang in the New Year with rumored boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra, earlier posted a compiled video that revealed how the celebrations went down for her. From the jungle safari to a midnight bon-fire, the actress’ trip was surely wholesome.

Sidharth, on the other hand, also treated fans and followers with amazing memories from the getaway. Many users noted that the locations in Sidharth and Kiara’s posts looked uncannily similar and some even requested the actors in the comments to drop pictures with each other.

Kiara and Sidharth together featured in the war drama Shershaah, released last year on OTT. Both the actors received immense adoration from fans and praises from critics for their individual performances and on-screen chemistry as well.

Kiara next has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also featuring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She will share the screen with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

