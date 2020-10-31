Sean Connery, Who Played James Bond In Seven Films, Dies At 90

Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The news of the Scottish star's demise was communicated by his family, according to a report in bbc.com. No official reason has been shared for the death yet.

Connery, who is widely recalled as the original James Bond on Hollywood screen, had an active career as an actor spanning nearly five decades.

He shot to global superstardom as Bond in 1962, with the first film of the 007 series, Dr. No, and then went on to work in From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

American Film Institute has voted James Bond as portrayed by Connery as the third-greatest hero in cinema history.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Although his avatar as the stylish superspy often defines Connery, he carved a successful Hollywood career with roles in films such as The Name Of The Rose (1986), The Untouchables (1987), Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt For Red October (1990), The Russia House (1990), Rising Sun (1993), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), Entrapment (1998), Finding Forester (2000), and The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003), among many others.

For his roles as Jimmy Malone in Brian De Palma's The Untouchables, Connery won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor. He also won two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes in his career.

Connery was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.