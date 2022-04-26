Sean Penn and Leila George Finalise Divorce 2 Years After 'Covid Wedding'

Hollywood actors Sean Penn and Leila George got married during the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020. It is now being reported that the couple are finalising their divorce after two years of marriage. Leila George, 30, whose legal name is Leila D’Onofrio, filed the dissolution in October, according to USA Today.

The couple first got into a romantic relationship back in 2016. They dated until they got married in July, 2020. George then filed for divorce from the Oscar winning actor in October, 2021, after barely two years of marriage. The couple were first spotted together since the filing in January 2022. They had apparently retained a private judge to catalyse the divorce proceedings. The divorce finally happened a few days ago on April 22nd.

The documents stated that the Mystic River actor and the Australian actress had already separated by September, 2021 stating “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their breakup. The star couple did not request for spousal support either.

Sean Penn, in a recent interview with Hollywood Authentic magazine, opened up about his neglectful nature during his marriage along with his work in Ukraine. “There’s a woman who I’m so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f***** up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy. He then continued, “I was not a f****** cheat or any of that obvious s***, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o’clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing.”

Penn said about George, “And as it turns out, this is going to shock you, beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who get married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don’t actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night’s sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since 4, watching all of the crap that’s going on in the world and has decided that 10.30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, ‘Good morning, honey. I’m going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this s***’.”

He continued, “As it turns out, women as described, they don’t love that,” the actor also revealed that there was a point in time when he did not “know what’s going to happen with us”, but, “I know that this is my best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life”.

Sean Penn was earlier married to Madonna and shares a son and daughter with Robin Wright from his previous marriage with her.

