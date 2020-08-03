Sean Penn Secretly Marries Girlfriend Leila George, Friend Discloses News

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has walked down the aisle with actress Leila George, says a close friend of the couple. Philanthropist Irena Medavoy announced the news that the couple recently married, reports eonline.com.

"We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married," Irena captioned her post on Friday, alongside a throwback image of the newlyweds. "We love you. Thank you for being like family... we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner."

The philanthropist concluded, "You are meant to be together... God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Irena continued to celebrate the couple's wedding and even gave a glimpse of Leila's wedding rings.

"Married. Congratulations to these epic magical people," Irene captioned one Instagram Story, and wrote for the other, "Congratulations we love you".

The 59-year-old star and Leila began dating in 2016. The two first sparked romance rumors after the Australian-American actress posted a photo of her and the Gangster Squad star.

They were also spotted on several dinner dates in Los Angeles before finally confirming their relationship. They officially made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2016.

This is Leila's first marriage, while Sean was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989. He also had a 14-year relationship with Robin Wright but they officially called it quits in 2010. They share two children together.