Searching for Something Tasty and Nutritious? Try This Dal Bhat Recipe

Dal Bhat is the most delicious and traditional Nepali food for locals and trekkers in the Himalayas. Dal Bhat recipe comprises Dal or lentil, boiled rice or bhat. Dal Bhat can be complemented with side dishes like steamed vegetables, vegetable curry, pickles and curd. It should be kept in mind that there are various ways to cook Dal Bhat. Every cook uses different ingredients to prepare this dish. The procedure to prepare this dish is a little complex but quite rewarding.

Preparation time

10 minutes

Cooking time

45 minutes

Total time

55 minutes

Ingredients in Dal Bhat

Brown or green lentils, mixed lentils, and Red lentils (masoor dal).

Flavourless oils

Finely chopped onions

Crushed garlic

Minced ginger

Cumin seeds

Coriander seeds

Finely minced tomatoes

Mustard seeds

Rice

Butter or ghee

Indian chutney or pickle for taste

Pepper for taste

Finely minced tomatoes

Sea salt (Himalayan pink salt would be preferable)

Instructions

Wash the lentils and rinse them properly.

Properly cook the rice.

Heat oil in a large pan

Add chopped onions, garlic and ginger to the pan. Keep on stirring this mixture till the onion turns golden.

Grind spices (Cumin seeds, coriander seeds etc) for making a spice mix. After that, add the spice mix to the pan. It is essential to remember that spices must be carefully tempered in oil.

Add butter. Now, cook and cover for some time.

Add lentils and cook for 5 minutes.

Add water and boil as per cooking instructions for the chosen lentil.

Present your dish with rice, vegetables, pickles etc.

The best thing about Dal Bhat is that it is delicious and filling. It is also nutritious comprising carbs, protein, fluid, vitamins and minerals. Cooking Dal is not an easy process so Sherpa and Tibetan people living in the mountains have pressure cookers to accelerate the procedure.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.