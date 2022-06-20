Season 2 of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Chat Show Unstoppable With NBK to Start Soon

One of the most loved celebrity chat shows on OTT platform Aha, Unstoppable with NBK, is all set to return in its second season. According to reports, the makers of the popular show hosted by Tollywood star, Nandamuri Balakrishna, are planning on bringing the show back. The first season of the show, which featured candid chats of Balakrishna with top Telugu film personalities, received immense love from the audiences.

Recently, on the sets of Telugu Indian Idol, Balakrishna announced that the Unstoppable with NBK will be returning soon. If reports are to be believed, the show will be launched by the end of August and the teaser will be shot very soon. The news is one of the most exciting ones for the fans of Balakrishna and the chat show.

In the first season of the show, Balakrishna made his debut on the OTT platform. The first edition of Unstoppable with NBK started with Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Lakshmi as the guests. The show received a great response and the further episodes brought many other big names of the industry including Nani, Ravi Teja, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and Brahmanandam among others. The final episode of the Unstoppable with NBK season 1 that featured Mahesh Babu was a blast. The episode streamed on February 4.

As the audience loved the lively and fun side of Nandamuri Balakrishna as a host in the first edition, the second edition is anticipated to be even more entertaining. Looking at the guests from the previous season, the upcoming season is expected to have a line-up of more big names of Tollywood.

