Money Heist Season 5 Goes on Floors, Nysa Devgn Dances to Kajol's Hit Songs

Shooting for Netflix’s hit thriller show, Money Heist is underway and the cast of the show can be seen back on the sets. Actors from the Spanish show have given a sneak peek to their fans and followers on social media on how their shooting schedule is going on.

This weekend, leadactor Álvaro Morte, who plays the role of The Professor in the show La Casa De Papel, posted a picture on his Instagram handle where he was seen dressed in his character.

A video of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the young girl is seen dancing on her mother’s hit tracks Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Sajda and Tere Naina from My Name is Khan at a school cultural event with other performers.

In the video shared on Instagram, Nysa is shaking a leg with her classmates wearing a knotted white top and a skirt. Reportedly, Nysa is doing her schooling in Singapore.

Enthusiastic fans were in for a treat as Superman star Henry Cavill introduced the world to his girlfriend on Instagram. The 37-year-old superstar, who was last seen in Zack Synder’s Justice League, made his relationship Instagram official on Saturday as he shared an adorable photograph with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

The pair can be seen playing chess and Henry looks at his lady love affectionately. His caption mentions that he is looking at his girl lovingly before she defeats him at chess.

Hindi cinema’s veteran actress Waheeda Rehman seems to be taking some adventurous outings with her daughter Kashvi Rekhy. The 83-year-old featured in her daughter’s latest Instagram post on Sunday where she was seen snorkeling along with Kashvi.

The post has proven how Waheeda loves to go on adventures and is defying the age-related stereotypes.

Neha Kakkar is India’s singing sensation and needs no introduction. But before making this big in the industry, she started off with the famous singing reality show, Indian Idol. She was a contestant on the same show she has been judging for the past three seasons.

She participated in season 2 of the show which featured Anu Malik as one of the judges along with Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan.

This and more in today’s entertainment wrap.

