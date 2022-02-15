Sebastian P.C. 524: Kiran Abbavaram Shares Promotional Video Amid Release Date Confusion

SR Kalyana Mandapam fame Kiran Abbavaram is all set to entertain people with his next, Sebastian P.C. 524. The upcoming thriller will hit theatres on February 25. Meanwhile, the actor has shared a promotional video on Twitter.

Though the makers have announced that the film will premiere on February 25, some last-minute changes can’t be ruled out. Pawan Kalyan’s Bhimla Nayak is also releasing on the same date and therefore the makers of Sebastian P.C. 524 may want to change the dates to avoid a clash.

The film is produced by Pramod and Raju and presented by Elite Entertainments. It also stars Namratha Darekar and Komali Prasad as the female leads alongside Abbavaram. Directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, the movie is about a cop, who suffers from night blindness, which he keeps as a secret to continue his services in the police department.

However, later, his secret lands him in a situation where he has to confront his past. The technical crew includes Raj K Nalli handling the cinematography, with Viplav Nyshadam doing the edits.

The director has revealed that the story is set in Madanapalle and was shot at a stretch for 32 days.

In 2019, Kiran Abbavaram made his successful debut with Ravi Kiran Kola’s Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. The film received an immense amount of love from audiences for its beautiful music score by Jay, and excellent acting of the lead actors and screenplay penned by Ravi Kiran Kola. He then starred in the 2021 film SR Kalyanamandapam. Apart from this, he will be soon seen in Sammathame and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha.

