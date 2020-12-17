Sebastian Stan, Lily James to Star in Tommy Lee-Pamela Anderson Series, Netizens Seem Unhappy

On Tuesday, American streaming service Hulu announced that it will be creating a mini-series on one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The Baywatch actress and the notorious rock band Mötley Crüe drummer were known for their very public relationship which even involved their sex tape being leaked. However, fans are not quite sure of the casting of the two iconic people.

Actress Lily James, whom you might remember playing Cinderella in the 2015 Disney movie, has been roped in to play Pamela, while Sebastian Stan (who played Bucky Barnes in Captain America movies opposite Chris Evans) will be taking up the role of mercurial Lee.

Netizens have tweeted their disagreement with the cast and have even suggested some actors who were perfect to play the characters according to them. One user tweeted how they just cannot picture Lily playing Pamela. The user posted pictures of Lily and Pamela side by side and called it a real challenge for the stylist.

Mkay .. this should be a stylist's challenge for sure because I really can't see Lily being Pam so I'm curious to see how they do pic.twitter.com/XoO0MN1H4p — SoloQueue Vix ✝️ (@VixTrilogy) December 15, 2020

Another user tweeted that they like Lily but wondered if the makers considered Margot Robbie for the role. Margot has previously played Harley Quinn in her movie Bird of Prey that came out this year.

i love her but like, did anyone call margot robbie? https://t.co/5QUE0OeYPu — chandler (@tbhchandler) December 16, 2020

Another netizen commented that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are more suitable options for the role. Pamela and Lee married within four days of knowing each other and had two babies and a miscarriage. Their honeymoon sex tape was also stolen. In the eight-episode series, Seth Rogen will be playing the man who steals the sex tape.

With such explicit content and story, netizens are having a hard time picturing Lily and Sebastian in the lead role. As another user commented, “Huh, interesting casting choices. Love both actors, but somehow feel like they're both way too classy to play Pam and Tommy based on that sordid story.”

Shooting for the Hulu series will commence from spring 2021.