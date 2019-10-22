Sebastian Stan Reveals His Vibranium Arm Has Many More Unexplored Features

Sebastian Stan's role in the MCU has seen massive changes over the course of the last ten years. His character of James Buchanan Barnes first appeared in Captain America as an army man. Following his deceived death, he appeared in The Winter Soldier as a Hydra Agent with a metal arm. The arm is later destroyed by Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War. He was last seen in the Avengers films sporting a vibranium arm given to him in Wakanda.

During a tour, Sebastian Stan teased that the arm may have many more uses. He said, "The one from Wakanda has a couple more features that we haven’t explored yet. So I think I like that one, but I miss the old star. I do. There was something about that. I don’t know, maybe I’ll have to get it back."

Fans speculate that this is a hint to what we may get to see in his upcoming Disney series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series will explore his character's life after Avengers Endgame alongside Anthony Mackie's Falcon.

Sebastian Stan had earlier expressed his excitement for the series stating that fans were going to have a roller-coaster of enjoyment. He said, "It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like the stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.