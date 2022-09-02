'Second-Half Unbearable': Twitter Reviews of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Are In

Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma-starrer Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga hit the big screen on September 2, and the romantic entertainer failed to entertain the audience. The first Twitter reviews are in and the cine lovers say that Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga has some decent romantic numbers but the film’s concept was boring and outdated. The Gireesaaya directorial also features Naveen Chandra, Subbaraju, Mohammed Ali, and Ali Basha.

Let’s take a look at what the audience is saying about Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

Mirchi9 opines, “#RangaRangaVaibhavanga picks a small conflict and weaves a routine and predictable tale around it. The songs work, and the lead pair looks fresh, but that’s it. There is nothing else to it that makes it a passable watch at best.”

Final Report:#RangaRangaVaibhavanga picks a small conflict and weaves a routine and predictable tale around it. The songs work, and the lead pair looks fresh, but that’s it. There is nothing else to it which makes it a passable watch at best.https://t.co/hLEE7gvgFq — MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) September 2, 2022

Telugu Bulletin writes, “#RangaRangaVaibhavanga is a romantic family drama that has a passable proceeding in the first half but things turn routine due to ages-old treatment in the latter half.”

FIRST ON NET#RangaRangaVaibhavangaReview#RangaRangaVaibhavanga is a romantic family drama that has a passable proceedings in the first half but things turn routine due to ages old treatment in the latter half.https://t.co/2EkB0gsvwa@Radhakrishnaen9 — TeluguBulletin.com (@TeluguBulletin) September 2, 2022

JSWTV suggests that the movie was not so grand. “The couple Ketika and Vaishnav looked good onscreen. The chemistry was decent. Vaishnav can improve a lot on emotional scenes. The songs are a relief from the major routine concept of the movie. Cinematography and editing are fine. Fresh treatment at the start but becomes an outdated piece by the second half,” it said.

“#RangaRangaVaibhavanga Overall Very Routine and Outdated Rom-Com! Apart from a few scenes, there is nothing noteworthy. Reminds us of many movies and the screenplay also gets tedious for the most part. Emotional connection is missing. Music/production values are decent. Rating: 2.25/5,” tweeted Venky reviews.

#RangaRangaVaibhavanga Overall Very Routine and Outdated Rom-Com! Apart from a few scenes there is nothing note worthy. Reminds us of many movies and screenplay also gets tedious for the most part. Emotional connect is missing. Music/production values are decent Rating: 2.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 2, 2022

#RangaRangaVaibhavanga: Outdated Film has a routine yet watchable 1st half but the 2nd half is unbearable with outdated execution. Two songs scored by DSP and Satya’s comedy at the start of the second half are good but apart from that, there’s not much to talk about in the film — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) September 2, 2022

Apart from these reviews, Aakashvaani tweeted, “#RangaRangaVaibhavanga: Outdated. The film has a routine yet watchable 1st half but the 2nd half is unbearable with outdated execution. Two songs scored by DSP and Satya’s comedy at the start of the second half are good but apart from that, there’s not much to talk about in the film.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here