Second Lyrical Song Sulthana From Yash-Starrer KGF 2 Out -- Watch

KGF Chapter 2, the Kannada film starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, will be released globally on April 14. While fans excitedly await the big day, the makers are hard at work on promotional activities for the hardcore action flick. Now, just a day ahead of the release, the makers have unveiled another powerful song from the album, enhancing the anticipation.

On Tuesday, the creators announced the song’s arrival on Twitter, stating that the second lyrical song from KGF 2 will be released on Wednesday at 11:07 a.m. The song is called Sulthana, and the lyrical video for it is now out, piquing the excitement of fans.

The song is a musical euphony. Yash’s magnetism and charisma have taken over both the song and the film. The fast-paced track fills you with enthusiasm. Within a few hours of release, the song has already garnered over 4 million views across languages.

The song Sulthana is sung by a group of male vocalists, including Santhosh Venky, Mohan Krishna, Sachin Basrur, Ravi Basrur, Puneeth Rudranag, and Manish Dinakar, with Ravi Basrur writing the fierce lyrics and creating the melody. Sulthana is a collection of elevations centred around the lead actor. KGF: Chapter 2 is also said to have a well-crafted playlist.

Meanwhile, the action movie, which will be released on 6,000 screens across India, is expected to have a massive domestic and international opening.

At the time of the trailer release, it was clear that the film will cost at least Rs. 30-35 crores. However, early booking estimates indicate that 40 crores is a foregone conclusion, and with a little more nudge, an Rs. 45-50 crores start is possible. This Prashanth Neel directorial is destined to be a box office success.

Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, wrote and directed K.G.F: Chapter 2, which was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films brand. Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt also play important parts in the film.

