Second Poster of Dheekshith Shetty’s Next Film KTM Out; Check Here

Popular Kannada actor Dheekshith Shetty is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, KTM. Earlier, the makers of the film released its first poster. Now, the second poster of the film has also been released. Directed by Aruna, the film features Dheekshith Shetty, Kaajal Kunder and Sanjana Doss in the lead role.

The new poster gives a glimpse of the title of the film, along with the name of the director and the star cast. Naveen Challa, Chetan Rao, Abhinandan Deshpriya, Raghu RJ, Gangaraju, Santhosh MM, Rajath Shetty, Prashanth Manur, Raju and Nagaraj Sanknoor will also be seen in the movie.

The second poster of the film looks vibrant, with the name dominating the space. Just below the title, the line ‘Rise in Love’ is written, which could be the film’s tagline. With the release of the poster, fans are eagerly waiting to see Dheekshith on the silver screen.

The romantic-comedy drama is produced under the banner of Mahasimha movies. Earlier, the film was expected to release in 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic postponed its release.

In the movie, Dheekshith will be seen portraying four different shades. The shooting of the film took place in several different locations including Kundapur, Bengaluru and Udupi.

The release date of the movie is yet to be confirmed.

Dheekshith entered the film industry with KS Ashoka’s 2020 film Dia.

After making the transition from the small screen to films with Dia, the actor has been doing phenomenally in the film industry. He has recently acted in the film Dasara. He will also be seen in Kalyana Prapathirasthu. His other films include The Rose Villa, Blink and Mugguru Monagallu.

