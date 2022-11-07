Second Poster Of Vinay Forrt-Starrer Vaathil Released; Check Here

Tollywood actor Vinay Forrt has etched a place in the hearts of many with films like Churuli, Thamaasha, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, and Bermuda. Recently, Vinay’s next, titled Vaathil has become the talk of the town in the film industry. Vaathil’s first-look poster has already created a social media buzz. Now, the actor has turned up the excitement for his fans after releasing a second cryptic poster of Vaathil.

Vinay dropped Vaathil’s second poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it “Our next.” The poster revealed Vinay and his co-star Anu Sithara captured together in the same frame of a photograph. Both sported smiles as they leaned against one another, looking oh-so-in-love. The tagline of the poster read, ‘Hold me tight.”

The intriguing second-look poster has grabbed netizens’ eyeballs. They have expressed their amazement by dropping a slew of red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Helmed by Sarju Ramakanth, Vaathil is produced and co-produced by Suji K Govindraj and Rajeesh Valanchery respectively. It is bankrolled under Spark Pictures. Vaathil also stars Rachana Narayanankutty, Sunil Sughada, Unni Raj, Abin Bino, V K Byju, and Anjali Nair in crucial roles. While composer Sejo John scored the music, the song lyrics of the upcoming film, are penned down by Vinayak Sasikumar.

According to a report by ETimes, Vaathil’s director Sarju has revealed that the two protagonists — Vinay and Anu — will be essaying the role of interior designers of the same company in the film. While Vinay plays the character called Deni, Anu plays his on-screen wife Thani. The film is touted to be of the semi-thriller genre.

“The film has a story set in contemporary times. Vinay’s character’s name is Deni and Anu Sithara plays Thani, his wife. It belongs to a semi-thriller genre. The first half would appear as a family drama, while the second will have a thriller feel,” the director had disclosed earlier.

The makers of Vaathil commenced its shooting on March 15 this year. It is being exclusively filmed in Thiruvananthapuram. The film is slated to hit the big screens in December this year.

