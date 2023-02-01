Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film, Amigos, is all set to hit the silver screen on February 10 this year. Written and Directed by debutant filmmaker Rajendra Reddy, the film features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Nithin Prasanna, and Ashika Ranganath as the main lead. Recently, the makers released the second single, Enno Rathrulosthayi, from the film.

The classic song is from Balakrishna and Divya Bharati’s film Dharma Kshetram. The makers were planning to release the song a bit earlier. However, the release date of the song was postponed as Tarak Ratna suffered from a massive heart attack.

The original song, Enno Ratrulostayi Gani Raade Vennelamma, was written by Ilaiyaraaja. The song showcases the sizzling chemistry of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Divya Bharathi. Now, Kalyan Ram has given the song a fresh take. The song is composed by SP Charan and Sameera Bharadwaj. While Veturi Sundararama Murthy has penned the lyrics.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, the makers earlier released the first single Yeka Yeka. The song took the Internet by storm. Now, Balakrishna’s nephew Kalyan Ram’s second single showcases the lead couple, Kalyan Ram and Ashika Ranganath’s enchanting romance.

Recently, Kalyan Ram dropped the lyrical video of the song on his Twitter page. While sharing the post, he wrote, “One of my favourite songs of Babai & one of the evergreen romantic songs of Telugu. #EnnoRatrulosthayi Video Song from #Amigos is here. Hope you love it”.

Check out the song here

So far, the song has garnered over 1.9 million views and over 84K likes. Besides this, the first single was a huge hit among the audience.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is popular for films, including Hare Ram, Ism, Om 3D, Jai Lava and Kusa. Besides Amigos, he will soon be seen in Devil. He was last seen in Bimbisara. While the actor made his acting debut with Bala Gopaludu as a child artist.

