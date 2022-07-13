Second Single From Dhanush Starrer Thiruchitrambalam To Be Out On July 15

Tamil superstar Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam is in the post-production phase. Now, the makers have announced to unveil the second song titled Megham Karukkatha on July 15.

Sun Pictures, who is bankrolling the project, shared the news on Twitter. “#Thiruchitrambalam second single #MeghamKarukkatha releasing on July 15,” read the tweet from Sun Pictures.

The team made the announcement by releasing a 30-second promo from the upcoming song. It features Dhanush with Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna in a romantic setting.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music, and it marks the reunion of Ravichander and Dhanush after seven years. The song has been written and sung by Dhanush himself.

Thaai Kelavi, the first single from Thiruchitrambalam, was released on June 24 and its lyrics were penned by Dhanush.

The story of the film is set in the backdrop of two-time periods — one is the protagonist’s college days and the other is his adulthood. The character is involved with two love interests– during the college days and in the latter part of his life.

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and the director. The two have already worked together in films like Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Uthamaputhiran.

Tipped to be a family entertainer, the actor will be seen alongside three female leads Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashii Khanna. The film also stars Prakash Raj and veteran director Bhrathiraja in pivotal roles.

Amid the busy schedule of working for multiple films across languages, the actor wrapped up shooting his portions for the film in October last year.

Thiruchitrambalam will mark Dhanush’s first theatre release after Karnan, Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re and Maaran, which went for straight-to-streaming releases.

