Second Single From Multi-Starrer F3 To Be Unveiled on This Date

Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming film F3. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is racing for a grand release on May 27. Meanwhile, as part of musical promotions, the second song from the film will be unveiled on April 22. The makers, announcing the launch date, released a poster of the second song titled Woo Aaa Aha Aha.

The poster features the lead actors in a rope pulling game. The female leads — Tamannaah, Mehreen, and Sonal Chauhan — are on one side of the rope, while, Varun Tej, on the other side alone pulls the rope. Venkatesh is seen encouraging him. Featuring all the members of the lead cast, the song is scored by Devi Sri Prasad.

Earlier, in February, the first song titled Lab Dab Lab Dab Dabboo from the film was released, which raked in more than four million views. Tuned by Devi Sri Prasad, crooned by Ram Miriyala, the lyrics were penned by Bhaskarabhatla.

Besides Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sonal Chauhan, Venkatesh, and Varun Tej, the film also stars Nata Kireeti actors Rajendra Prasad and Sunil in other prominent roles. Moreover, Butta Bomma and Pooja Hegde will be seen shaking in a Party song.

F3 is a standalone sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration, both directed by Ravipudi. It is known that in the sequel Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Pirzada will be seen reprising their roles from the first film.

The technical crew consists of Sai Sriram handling the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Presented by Dil Raju, F3 is produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner and Harshith Reddy is the co-producer. The shooting of the film is in full swing.

