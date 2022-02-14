Second Single From Rashmika Mandanna's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarl to Release on This Date

The second song from Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand-starrer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu will be released on YouTube on Monday at 06:03 pm, the makers of the much-anticipated film have announced. The full video of the song titled, Oh My Aadhya, a romantic track, will be released on Valentine’s day.

The makers have released a 19-second promo of the song composed by music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Yazin Nizar has given vocals to the lyrics penned by Shree Mani.

Watch Oh My Aadhya song promo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrpKnTFV-54

Lahari Music, the music company for the Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu film, has announced the release of the song Oh My Aadhya on Twitter. The music company shared a special poster featuring Sharwanand and Rashmika in a joyful mood.

Earlier, the makers of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu film released the first single — the title track of the movie on February 4. The song has created hype around the film and is also trending on several music apps.

The makers have also released the teaser of the much-awaited film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu on YouTube. The teaser gives a quirky and witty glimpse of the family entertainer.

Apart from the lead pair of Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand, the film features Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi in important roles. Vennela Kishore, Sathya, Ravi Shankar, and Pradeep Rawath are also the cast of the film.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is directed by Tirumala Kishore and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer, and Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the movie.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is all set for its theatrical release on February 25, 2022. The makers will soon start the promotions of the film.

