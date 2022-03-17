Second Single From Vijay’s Beast to be Released Soon; Know Date, Other Details

With its promising announcements, Beast, the much-anticipated Thalapathy Vijay film, has already generated quite a buzz on social media. Now, the second single from the film will soon be out. On social media, the makers confirmed the release date of the second track, dubbed ‘Jolly O Gymkhana,’ along with a new promo.

The second track from the dark comedy, Jolly O Gymkhanasung, which appears to be a colourful, upbeat celebration song, will be released on March 19. Simultaneously, a peek of the song voiced by the Master actor himself was released. Sun Pictures, the film’s producer, tweeted, “Jolly ah irunga Nanba. Beast’s second single – Jolly O Gymkhana sung by Thalapathy Vijay is releasing on March 19th.”

The song’s teaser has a cheerful tone to it, with stars Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay clad in floral patterned clothes, along with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, composer Anirudh Ravichander, and a large group of dancers. They can be seen enjoying the moment dancing to the beat of this thundering music.

This update has enthralled admirers, and social media is buzzing about it. Following the tremendous success of Arabic Kuthu, the Beast team will now continue promotions, with thrilling surprises in store for fans over the following several weeks.

Arabic Kuthu, the first track from Beast, was a huge hit, with celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh replicating the number in their distinct manner. The song has been composed by Anirudh and performed by the composer himself and Jonita Gandhi.

Beast, which is being billed as a comedy-thriller, will reportedly star Thalapathy Vijay as a secret agent. According to reports, the actor is scheduled to portray a distinct character in the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial, which would mark his return to comedy roles.

In this action drama, Pooja and Thalapathy Vijay will share the screen for the first time. The film is highly meaningful to the actress since it marks her comeback to Tamil cinema after a nine-year break. In 2012, she was last seen in Mysskin’s Mugamoodi. She then moved to Telugu films.

