Second Song From Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Out; Fans Love It

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to return to the silver screen with his 154th film, titled Waltair Veerayya. The makers of the film have recently released a second track Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi from their forthcoming action-drama film Waltair Veerayya.

The romantic song features Megastar Chiranjeevi and Shruti Hasaan’s sizzling chemistry. Shruti Hasaan looks mesmerising in colourful sarees. While Chiranjeevi oozes style in a blazer in the second single from their upcoming film Waltair Veerayya.

This song has been shot in some of the most beautiful snowy locations. Sekhar Master has choreographed the song, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has rendered the tracks. With vocals by Jaspreet Jasz and Sameera Bharadwaj, the song has been penned by Devishree Prasad.

Chiranjeevi’s signature mouth organ step has garnered huge praise from the fans. The duo’s sizzling chemistry and the actor’s amazing dance moves amassed a thumping response from the public.

Directed by K.S. Ravindra, the film features Chiranjeevi as the titular character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa. The film also stars Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Saptagiri, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is going to hit the silver screen on Sankranti. Waltair Veerayya will clash at the box office with Akhil Akkineni’s Agent, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the political thriller GodFather. He will be next seen in the upcoming film Bholaa Shankar, a remake of Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam. His other popular films include Rudra Veena, Indra, Tagore, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to name a few.

Meanwhile, Shruti Hasaan will also be seen in the film Veera Simha Reddy at the same time as in Waltair Veerayya. The actress is known for films like Srimanthudu, Gabbar Singh, Premam, Race Gurram, and Vakeel Saab, amongst others.

