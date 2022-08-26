Second Song Nenjai Kelu From director Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 Out

The second song, titled Nenjai Kelu, from director Mysskin’s much-awaited horror thriller Pisasu 2 is out. The second single, composed by Karthik Raja, has vocals by Super Singer sensation Priyanka NK and lyrics penned by Kabilan.

Andrea Jeremiah, who plays the lead in the upcoming film, unveiled the song on Twitter and wrote, “Yet another Mesmerising Musical Treat from @DirectorMysskin #Pisasu2 #NenjaiKelu 2nd Single https://youtu.be/xUwbxnM0tGs #KarthikRaja @PriyankaNKOffl #Kabilan”

The first single, Uchanthala Regaiyile, was launched in October last year and has already found a place in the playlists of the fans.

The sequel, which will also feature actors Vijay Sethupathy in an extended cameo, and Poorna, Namita Krishnamurthy, and Santhosh Prathap in pivotal roles, has been written and directed by Mysskin.

Vijay Sethupathi’s role is said to have a mighty importance in the film.

For several reasons, the masses have high expectations from the film. The prequel to the horror drama was a roaring success at the box office. The film has been co-directed by Eswari. The film features music by Karthik Raja, the eldest son of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. Siva Santhakumar has handled the cinematography, while it is edited by Keerthana and Susil Umapathy.

Pisasu 2 was initially slated to hit theatres on August 31 but has been postponed due to unknown reasons. The unit will soon take a final call on the release date of the film.

