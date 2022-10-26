Second Teaser of Nagraj Manjule’s Ghar Banduk Biryani Starring Akash Thosar Out

Popular Marathi director and producer Nagraj Manjule has made a lasting impact on audiences with his 2016 Marathi-language blockbuster film, Sairat. Starring talented actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru, Sairat created waves in the theatres. Now, Nagraj has made another mind-blowing announcement that has taken fans into a frenzy. The producer has once again joined hands with Sairat fame Akash Thosar for his next, titled Ghar Banduk Biryani.

The first teaser of Ghar Banduk Biryani was already released the previous year on October 15. Now, as the film’s release approached, the makers of the film have dropped the second teaser of Ghar Banduk Biryani. Nagraj has also shared the announcement on his official Instagram handle, adding the link to the teaser.

The nail-biting second teaser has been uploaded on YouTube by Aatpat Production. The 1-minute 20-second visual delight opens with the premises of a lush green landscape, dotted with hills. However, disrupting the silence of the place, a massive bomb erupts in the middle of the forested region, creating a cloud of black smoke. The scene soon shifts to a deadly battle conducted by a troop of army personnel.

There are also short glimpses of Akash, sporting long hair, while the rest of the video is embedded with power-packed action sequences, bullets firing, and mass killing. The upbeat music fused into the teaser will keep your adrenaline coursing and your heart beating.

Movie enthusiasts who have already watched Sairat seem to have their hopes high and curiosity piqued by Nagraj’s upcoming film. And YouTube’s comment section is proof. While one user wrote, “New concept, new content, waiting for the release,” another commented, “Wow..! What a teaser and what a catchy name!.. Looks unique…”

Directed by Hemant Awtade, Ghar Banduk Biryani is produced by Nagraj under the banners of Zee Studios. Besides Akash Thosar, Nagraj and Sayaji Shinde also acted in the film, while the music is scored by Av Prafullachandra. Ghar Banduk Biryani is slated to hit the big screens next year in four languages – Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu.

Speaking of the directorial expertise of Nagraj, he has also directed and acted in the Bollywood film Jhund, also starring veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Akash was seen in a small role in the movie.

